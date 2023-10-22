FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Head-To-Head Review

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FIBRA Terrafina and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FIBRA Terrafina alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Terrafina N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $276.36 million 7.49 $154.39 million $5.65 13.06

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Terrafina.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Terrafina 0 1 1 0 2.50 Innovative Industrial Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FIBRA Terrafina and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $120.80, suggesting a potential upside of 63.69%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than FIBRA Terrafina.

Profitability

This table compares FIBRA Terrafina and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Terrafina N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 54.95% 8.30% 6.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats FIBRA Terrafina on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Terrafina

(Get Free Report)

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate. Terrafina owns 282 real estate properties, including 278 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 40.0 million square feet and four land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio. Terrafina's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and an effective management and corporate governance structure.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.