First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $479.74 million and approximately $1.45 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 479,727,941 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 479,727,941.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99995202 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,455,677,413.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.