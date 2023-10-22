First Digital USD (FDUSD) Trading 0% Lower This Week

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $479.62 million and approximately $1.17 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 479,727,941 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 479,727,941.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99995202 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,455,677,413.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

