First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $479.74 million and $1.41 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 479,727,941 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 479,727,941.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99995202 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,455,677,413.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

