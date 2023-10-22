Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $21.64.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
