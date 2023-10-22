Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

