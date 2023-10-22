Flare Price Hits $0.0094 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $250.02 million and $6.49 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flare has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 26,709,045,984 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 26,709,045,984.55351 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.00867668 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $2,575,865.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

