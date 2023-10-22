Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.
About Freehold Royalties
