G999 Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $12.93 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002826 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.