G999 Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $13.03 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

