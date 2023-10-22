Gala (GALA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.55 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $377.49 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,084,793,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,110,384,105 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

