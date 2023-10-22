GateToken One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. GateToken has a market cap of $356.59 million and $1.24 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00012273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,617.94 or 1.00011913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007192 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,910,222 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 94,910,222.4548456 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.71609356 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $669,402.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

