Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Financial Survey

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spruce Power and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentex 0 3 2 0 2.40

Gentex has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Gentex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spruce Power and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -120.93% -10.31% -3.30% Gentex 17.23% 17.37% 15.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and Gentex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.67 -$93.93 million ($4.48) -1.03 Gentex $1.92 billion 3.70 $318.76 million $1.57 19.37

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gentex beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.