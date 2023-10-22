Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of 4-6% yr/yr to ~$22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.37 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.20-$9.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $128.63 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $128.39 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average is $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.