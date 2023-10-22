GG TOKEN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.86 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $44.10 million and approximately $14.86 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.0347858 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $136.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

