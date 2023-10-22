Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

