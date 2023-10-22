Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Up 30.3% This Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $43,649.86 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

