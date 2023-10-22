Goldfinch (GFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.10 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $22.10 million and approximately $245,952.67 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,308,464 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

