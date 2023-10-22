Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0272 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Grin has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $99,134.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,872.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00216407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.65 or 0.00805607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00528357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00051986 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00163639 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

