Head-To-Head Contrast: Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) versus Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Swiss Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 19.84% 15.09% 2.15% Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Maiden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Maiden pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Swiss Re pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $61.95 million 2.72 -$60.04 million $0.19 8.74 Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A $11.77 9.30

This table compares Maiden and Swiss Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Swiss Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swiss Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Swiss Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maiden and Swiss Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A Swiss Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Maiden beats Swiss Re on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites reinsurance risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

