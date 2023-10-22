Hedera Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $41.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,530,602,293 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,529,379,561.595722 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04901522 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $38,176,915.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.