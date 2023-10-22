Hedera Trading Up 6.7% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $45.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,530,602,293 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,529,379,561.595722 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04901522 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $38,176,915.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

