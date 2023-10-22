Hermez Network Price Tops $4.55 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $166.37 million and approximately $4,664.93 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.55 or 0.00015215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014691 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.16 or 1.00006101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.55775154 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,587.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.