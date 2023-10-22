Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HFRO opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $194,000.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

