HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One HKD.com DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $895.59 million and $1,323.40 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is hdao.ai.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

