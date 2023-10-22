ICON One Day Volume Reaches $20.85 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. ICON has a market capitalization of $191.78 million and $20.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 969,598,980 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 969,577,174.2047875 with 969,577,118.919886 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2036887 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $35,596,613.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

