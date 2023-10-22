Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on November 24th

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 79.20 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 78.30 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.40. The stock has a market cap of £328.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.30.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

