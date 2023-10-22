Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on November 24th

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 79.20 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 78.30 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.40. The stock has a market cap of £328.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.30.
About Impact Healthcare REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impact Healthcare REIT
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.