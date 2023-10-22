Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IVRA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Get Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.