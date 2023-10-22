IOTA Trading Up 4.9% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $453.92 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004984 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,980,714,977 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

