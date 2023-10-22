IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $76,777.52 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

