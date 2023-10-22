iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 8,387,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,489. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

