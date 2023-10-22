iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.57. 28,251,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

