iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,778. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

