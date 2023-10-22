Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $90,956.72

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $90,956.72 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,340.91 or 0.99990048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00642336 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $97,840.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

