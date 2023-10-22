Jet Protocol Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $101,257.85 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00642336 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $97,840.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

