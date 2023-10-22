JUNO (JUNO) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, JUNO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $11.92 million and $71,541.52 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

