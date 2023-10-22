Kava Price Up 1.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Kava has a market cap of $513.82 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 865,681,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,786,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

