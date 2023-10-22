KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Stock Down 6.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.