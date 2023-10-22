KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $72,762.29 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,924.01 or 1.00045958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007363 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00570576 USD and is down -18.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $68,220.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

