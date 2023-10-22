KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,761.75

KOK (KOK) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, KOK has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $130,761.75 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,560.48 or 0.99706181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007185 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002072 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00570576 USD and is down -18.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $68,220.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.