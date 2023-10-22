KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Hits $78,756.35

KOK (KOK) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $78,756.35 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,960.10 or 1.00020897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007350 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002122 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00570576 USD and is down -18.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $68,220.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

