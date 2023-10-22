Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $29.28 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $29.28 million and approximately $426,315.31 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00085729 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00027275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

