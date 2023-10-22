LEMONCHAIN Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $8,796.44 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

