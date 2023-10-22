MagnetGold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,396.91 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $55.96 million and approximately $3,396.91 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

