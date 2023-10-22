ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

