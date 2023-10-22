Metahero (HERO) Reaches One Day Volume of $406,230.81

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.91 million and $406,230.81 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005623 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

