Meter Governance Price Reaches $1.55 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $33.18 million and approximately $318,915.67 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00005137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,324,452 coins and its circulating supply is 21,473,204 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

