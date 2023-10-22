MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $12.82 or 0.00042172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $58.24 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,366.70 or 0.99859103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 12.58743459 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,688,261.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

