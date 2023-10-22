MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Tops $0.0003

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $17,055.61 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

