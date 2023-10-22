Monero Price Tops $158.34 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $59.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $158.34 or 0.00517206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,614.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00216182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.92 or 0.00813099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00052302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00170910 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,348,315 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.