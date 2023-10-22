Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.16 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Moonbeam has a market cap of $138.00 million and $5.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00022327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,089,719,901 coins and its circulating supply is 768,317,786 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

